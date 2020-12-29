Enfield Police looking for missing 32-year-old woman

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing 32-year-old woman.

According to the Enfield Police Department, 32-year-old Ceresse Milner is described as a black woman, 5’3″ in height and weighs roughly 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green jacket with a hood lined with fur.

Police say Milner was last seen on December 27th around 7:00 p.m. in the area of Thompsonville.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are ask to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.