Enfield Police looking for missing blind man

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is looking for a missing 62-year-old man with disabilities.

According to the Enfield Police Department, 62-year-old Richard Doty was believed to be last seen Friday walking in the area of Enfield Terrace around 10:00 a.m. Police say Doty is a white man with numerous medical and physical disabilities including being blind.

Police do not have a description of clothing he may be wearing at this time. If you have seen Doty or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-8911. This is an active investigation.