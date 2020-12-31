Enfield Police looking for person caught on camera taking packages

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are seeking the identity of a man who was caught on camera taking packages from a porch on Windsor Street Wednesday afternoon.

The Enfield Police Department said the incident occurred on Windsor Street in the Thompsonville section of town where the individual being sought was captured on the victim’s doorbell camera taking the packages.

If you recognize him or can help identify him, you are asked to call officer Fillmore at (860) 763-6400 ext. 1345 or email at JFillmore@enfield.org.

Photos provided by Enfield Police Department