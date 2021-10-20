Enfield police looking for woman wanted with 3 warrants

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rebecca Kurth

Rebecca Kurth (Enfield Police Department)

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for three active warrants.

Police are looking for Rebecca Kurth, who currently has three active warrants for her arrest, which totals to $65,000 worth of bonds. The department posted the information on social media calling it #wantedwednesday that features individuals wanted by police.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories