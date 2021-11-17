Enfield Police looking for woman wanted with warrants totaling $45,000 worth of bonds

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted for three active warrants.

Police are looking for Chelsey Dunn, who currently has three active warrants for her arrest, which totals to $45,000 worth of bonds. The department posted the information on social media calling it #wantedwednesday that features individuals wanted by police.

If anyone has any information on Dunn’s whereabouts you are encouraged to contact the Enfield Police Department routine line at 860-763-6400.