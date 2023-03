ENFFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Enfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person.

The woman in the picture below is suspected of being involved in larceny in Enfield.

Credit: Enfield Police Department

Police say they are believed to have connections to Enfield/Suffield and western Massachusetts.

If you can identify this person, you are asked to contact Officer Tynan # 450 at 860-763-6400 ext 1450 or ptynan@enfield.org.