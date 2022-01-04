Enfield Police need help to locate missing 14-year-old

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is asking the public for their help in locating missing 14-year-old Rhiana Dones.

According to a statement made by the Enfield Police Department, Dones was last seen at her home on Sunday, January 2nd of this year. She is described as 5’ 01” tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds with black hair and green eyes. She may be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Hollister” written on the sleeve, blue jeans, and has a teal/grey backpack.

Anyone with information on where Dones may be is asked to call the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-8911