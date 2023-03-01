ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating three people that haven’t been seen in several weeks.

Police are trying to locate 33-year-old Ashley Knight, 42-year-old Mark Spring and 33-year-old Shannon Wright, who have been missing from their residence in the town. They were all last heard from roughly three weeks ago. Their current whereabouts are unknown to the police.

Credit: Enfield Police Department

Credit: Enfield Police Department

Credit: Enfield Police Department

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact Enfield Police at 860-763-8911.