ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of larceny.

According to the Enfield Police, the man is suspected of committing larceny at several businesses in Enfield. The police department shared three photos of the suspect.

Credit: Enfield Police Department

If you have any information about the identity of the suspect, you are asked to contact Enfield Officer LeClair at 860-763-6400 ext. 1458 or you can email dleclair@enfield.org.