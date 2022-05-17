ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield Police are searching for a missing 70-year-old man on Tuesday.

According to a social media post by Enfield Police Department, Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 70-year-old David Anderstrom. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray jacket, and a ball cap. It is noted that he has health concerns and has not been heard from.

Courtesy of Enfield Police Department

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Enfield Police Department’s routine line at 860-763-6400 or email cwyllie@enfield.org.