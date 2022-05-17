ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield Police are searching for a missing 70-year-old man on Tuesday.

According to a social media post by Enfield Police Department, Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 70-year-old David Anderstrom. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray jacket, and a ball cap. It is noted that he has health concerns and has not been heard from.

  • Courtesy of Enfield Police Department

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Enfield Police Department’s routine line at 860-763-6400 or email cwyllie@enfield.org.