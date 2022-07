ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield police are looking for a reported missing person and are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Dennis Rivera was last seen Tuesday morning around 8:35 a.m. near High Street. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black pants and had a white pouch with him.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.