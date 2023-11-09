ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to police, 15-year-old Miles Fisher has been missing since Wednesday, November 8th. Fisher, as described by police, is a white male, 5 feet 6 inches, with short blonde hair, and weighs 125 pounds.

Courtesy of Enfield Police Department Courtesy of Enfield Police Department

If you have any information regarding Miles’ whereabouts or have seen him, please contact the Enfield Police’s routine line at (860) 763-6400.