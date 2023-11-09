ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.
According to police, 15-year-old Miles Fisher has been missing since Wednesday, November 8th. Fisher, as described by police, is a white male, 5 feet 6 inches, with short blonde hair, and weighs 125 pounds.
If you have any information regarding Miles’ whereabouts or have seen him, please contact the Enfield Police’s routine line at (860) 763-6400.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.