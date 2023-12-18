ENFIELD, Conn (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.
According to the Enfiled Police Department, Miles Fisher, 15, has been missing since Sunday.
Miles is described as being white, 5’6″ tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has blond short hair.
If you know about Mile’s whereabouts, call their routine line at 860-763-6400 with any information.
