ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Chelsea Mack was last seen on December 21st and may be operating a 2022 silver Honda HRV with CT registration 914WPN.
If anyone has information on Chelsea’s whereabouts, contact the Enfield Police Department front desk at 860-763-8911 or email Detective Jensen at rjensen@enfield.org.
