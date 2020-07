ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying the person in the pictures provided below.

The Enfield Police Department said they are aware the face in the photos are blurry and hard to make out, but the sweatshirt is “pretty unique.”





Photos: Enfield Police Department

The person pictured is suspected of burglary, police said.

If you know the person, you are asked to email Officer Horan at ehoran@enfield.org with your information.