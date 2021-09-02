Enfield Police warn of flooded roadways

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The police in Enfield are warning drivers of roadways that are still flooding after the heavy rain from remnants of Hurricane Ida.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the water is still deep as of 2 p.m. Thursday on Fresh water Boulevard and Cranbrook Boulevard. Drivers are being asked to avoid these areas until the water recedes.

  • Freshwater Boulevard: North bound and south bound between Cranbrook Boulevard and Costco
  • Cranbrook Boulevard: Between Freshwater Boulevard and Palomba Drive

