ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Enfield Police Department is welcoming their newest member to the police force, K-9 Duke!

Enfield Officer Alexander and his new partner K-9 Duke recently graduated from the 241st Connecticut State Police K-9 Training Academy class. Over the past 14 weeks, the pair endured rigorous training along with nine other K-9 teams.

Credit: Enfield Police K-9 Unit

Duke joins the Enfield K-9 Unit alongside K-9s Britford, Odin and Dunkin.