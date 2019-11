ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield police are currently working with a possible jumper on Route 190 Sunday afternoon.

The Enfield Police Department told 22News, officers were called to Route 190 near the Enfield-Suffield Veterans Bridge where they located a possible jumper. No further details can be released at this time.

View Traffic Map

22News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.