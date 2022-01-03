Enfield to distribute at-home COVID-19 testing kits Tuesday

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The town of Enfield has received at-home COVID-19 testing kits Monday morning and will be distributing them on Tuesday.

The town has approximately 5,000 tests and masks to distribute. They will begin distributing testing kits at 4:00 p.m. at The Annex on 124 North Maple Street. You must show proof of residency in Enfield and two testing kits along with four masks will be given per household. The event is drive-thru and will be a first come, first serve basis. The drive-thru will end once they have run out of supplies.

“While disappointed that the opportunity to distribute during the holidays didn’t occur, we are quite happy that additional test kits were allocated to Enfield than what we had been promised last week, so that we can get more out into the community,” said Mayor Bob Cressotti. “That being said, the Town Council members and I know that it’s not enough for everyone. We are going to continue to work with state officials and health officials to deploy additional resources for testing, vaccinations and boosters to get us through this difficult post-holiday surge of positive tests.”

The only entrance to the drive-thru will be from North Maple Street.