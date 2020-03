ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield has confirmed their first case of COVID-19.

The town manager said the patient is 26-years-old and their gender was not provided.

“We have been watching the transmission of COVID-19 through the state and were expecting this,” stated Mayor Ludwick.

There are more than 150 cases in Connecticut, and 3 people there have died of the virus so far.

The Town Manager also said that people are being urged to practice social distancing, and follow the CDC’s guidelines.