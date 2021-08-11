Enfield woman charged with murder in double homicide

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP/WTNH) – The woman accused of murdering two people, including her grandmother, Sunday on Alden Avenue in Enfield has been charged with two counts of murder Wednesday.

Enfield Police say 22-year-old Harlee Swols‘ bond has been set at $2 million and she was arraigned in court on Wednesday. She is also on mental health watch due to the nature of the allegations.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Enfield Police said they were called to Alden Avenue for a well-being check. A person reported hearing a disturbance inside one of the units of a multi-family home.

When officers got there, Enfield Police said they found two victims inside the unit. The man, later identified as 63-year-old James Samuel Bell, was pronounced dead. The woman, identified as 72-year-old Maryrose Riach, was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where she later died. Police are working to figure out what led up to their deaths.

Police found Swols, the granddaughter of Riach, in the home too and she was arrested on scene. The report adds, at the time of her arrest, Swols was fully clothed but soaking wet with water and blood.

Police said Swols was the subject of a prior incident that led to a full protective order. She was originally charged with violation of a protective order and her bond was sent to $1 million.

Credit: Enfield Police Department

According to an affidavit released by the Enfield Police, Swols agreed to speak to detectives on the incident that night. She said she was invited over to pick up some items when “things got out of hand.” When asked by detectives what she meant by that, she said she doesn’t remember.