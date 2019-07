ENFIELD, CT. (WWLP) – Independence Day celebrations are wrapping up across the country.

Sunday was the last day of 4th of July celebrations in Enfield.

The three-day long event on the Enfield town green ended with a concert from “The Savage Brothers” and of course its annual fireworks show.

Enfield held its parade Saturday, as hundreds marched down Enfield Street to celebrate America’s birthday.