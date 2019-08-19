Families celebrate National Aviation Day

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn (WWLP) – Families celebrated “National Aviation Day” Monday at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, Connecticut.

Since 1936, America has honored the Wright brothers’ first flight at Kittey Hawk, North Carolina on Monday, which is Orville Wright’s birthday.

America’s warplanes from the second world war continue to be the most popular attractions.

The New England Air Museum highlights Connecticut’s contributions to the war effort.

Carl Cruff a tour guide for the New England Air Museum told 22News, “Pratt and Whitney engines powered half of the horsepower for all of the aircraft in world war two and the P-57 is the second aircraft that the fighter ground stationed here at Bradley,” Cruff said.

The New England Air Museum opened in 1981 near Bradley International airport’s runways.

65-thousand people visit these fabled world war two aircrafts every year.