Fatal crash in Enfield Wednesday

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead following a crash on Route 5 in Enfield just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Enfield Police, the accident was near the intersection of University Place and involved two vehicles, one car and one motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was Christopher Panatsas, 23, of Enfield. Panatsas was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was Jeffrey Milne, 54, of Feeding Hills.

The Enfield Police Departemnt Traffic Division and the METRO Traffic Services Reginal Traffic Team are still investigating the crash. Anyone with infromation is asked to contact Officer P. Dubiel at 860-763-6400 ext. 1322