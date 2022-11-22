NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WWLP) – The FBI is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man in Connecticut, accused of murdering his 11-month-old daughter.

Police say Christopher Francisquini of Naugatuck, Connecticut killed his daughter at their home last Friday. Investigators said Francisquini cut off his ankle tracking monitor after he allegedly killed her.

He has been on the run ever since. Police located his car in New Haven on 91 South.

Police say he is armed and dangerous, if you see him do not approach him, call the police.

His bond is set at $5 million.