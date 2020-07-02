Federal lawsuit filed to allow mail-in voting in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WWLP)–A federal lawsuit has been filed to make mail-in voting for the November election available to all eligible Connecticut voters during the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, an executive order signed by Democratic Gov. Lamont allows eligible voters to use absentee ballots in the Aug. 11 primary, but the governor’s public health emergency expires on Sept. 9, before the general election.

Meanwhile, Lamont said Thursday he plans to make a decision next week about whether to allow bars to reopen later in July. He acknowledged leaning toward not letting them resume business then, given the increased number of cases in other states