Field hospital set up in Hartford to prepare for COVID-19 surge

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Connecticut National Guard has set up a field hospital in Hartford as the state’s coronavirus cases rise.

State health officials describe the new 600-bed facility as an insurance policy. It will be available to hospitals across the state facing capacity problems.

Health officials say this is something you need to build before you need it.

“We think there’s a good chance we can remain below the need to use this facility but it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibilities,” Chief Clinical Integration Officer, Dr. James Cardon said.

Hartford Healthcare says it will still be a few weeks before all the equipment will be installed to start caring for patients.

As of Friday, there were nearly 1,200 patients in Connecticut hospitals suffering from the coronavirus. Health officials are expecting a surge after the holidays.