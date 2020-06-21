Figaro Ristorante opens indoor dining in Connecticut’s Phase 2 reopening plan

ENFIELD, Connecticut (WWLP) — Connecticut restaurants like Figaro Ristorante in Enfield have been hard at work preparing for the new normal of indoor dining.

Patrons were ready to take advantage of the first-weekend of dining indoors following the state’s Phase 2 reopening plan.

Christian Sinclair, a manager at Figaro Ristorante, said customers should expect some changes to the process.

“For example you are not just cleaning a table. You are cleaning then disinfecting it and then you’re sanitizing it, so its a three step process,” said Sinclair. “We take everybody’s safety as our number one priority, both for our employees and our customers.”

Restaurants in Connecticut can only operate indoors with up to 50% capacity. Social distancing efforts must be taken into place with tables spread far enough to keep distance between customers.

Figaro Ristorante is using temporary barriers but plans to install permanent partitions, as well as adding plexiglass to its bar. Justice Jenkins, a waitress at the restaurant, said she is excited to see more people return to dining.

“Honestly it has been great,” said Jenkins. “A lot more people are open to asking more questions and the dining experience has become longer.”

Masks must be worn by employees at all times, and they must wear gloves while serving. Patrons must wear masks while walking around indoors in the restaurant.

In addition to its indoor dining, Figaro Ristorante is planning on maintaining it’s outdoor dining through August 31.