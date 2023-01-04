WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – The Windsor Locks Fire Department reminds drivers to move over or to slow down for emergency vehicles.

A Windsor Locks Fire department truck was hit on I-91 Southbound on Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

The fire truck was blocking the right and right center lane of four on I-91 Southbound because of a previous crash on Exit 38. The other vehicle, a 2019 Ford Escape, was driving in the right-center lane and hit the fire truck.

The driver of the Escape was sent to Saint Francis Hospital for her injuries and was issued an infraction. The fire truck was unoccupied at the time of the accident.