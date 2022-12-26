NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter died battling a residential blaze in North Haven on Monday morning.

Officials have identified the firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department.

The incident began when a 2-alarm blaze erupted in a home on Quinnipiac Avenue just after 1 a.m. Additional crews from surrounding communities were called in for support, and the fire was put out by 4:30 a.m.

North Haven Fire Chief Paul Januszewski said Wirtz was found injured outside of the home during this time, where he had been operating a fire engine. Medical care was immediately initiated, and he was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Wirtz was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

All four units of the building were damaged due to the blaze. The Red Cross is assisting 13 residents who have been displaced as a result.

None of the residents were injured in the fire, officials said.

North Haven fire officials said that the State Police Fire Investigations Unit will take charge of this investigation. Officials are still investigating the scene, and have not identified a cause for the fire yet.

Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff for Wirtz. They will remain lowered until sunset on the day Wirtz is interred.

“The passing of North Haven Firefighter Matthias Wirtz is heartbreaking, and we honor his bravery and courage in responding early this morning to a multi-alarm residential fire, where over a dozen people have become displaced,” Lamont said in the written announcement. “This is particularly upsetting as it comes at a time of year when families and friends are gathering to celebrate the holiday season. His passing is a painful reminder that first responders work every single day of the year, 24 hours a day, and often miss holidays with their families in order to protect the people of our state. My heart is with his family, friends, and colleagues in the North Haven Fire Department.”