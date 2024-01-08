TRUMBULL, CT. (WWLP) – A firefighter from Long Hill, Connecticut helped four people and their pets escape a house fire after he spotted the flames while plowing roads.

Shaun Bogen, a firefighter with the Long Hill Fire Company, noticed a garage fire at a home in Trumbull, Connecticut at around 3:30 Sunday morning. Bogen said he started banging on the front door and he helped four adults and three dogs leave the home.

When fire crews arrived, it took about an hour for the fire to be put out.

Bogen says he was cold and soaking wet from the winter storm, but that it was worth it to have something good come from the snowstorm.