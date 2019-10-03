Firefighting foam leak at Bradley causing health concerns

WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health has issued a warning, after firefighting foam potentially leaked into a local river.

Windsor, Connecticut issued a health advisory about the possibility of firefighting foam getting into the Farmington River, after the plane crash at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday.

Windsor’s health advisory says people should not come into contact with foam they may encounter on the Farmington River or its banks, as well as storm drains, manholes or catch basins. This, because the foam contains PFAS: chemicals that could potentially cause cancer and other bad health effects.

“These are chemicals that have a tremendous number of carbon-fluoride bonds in them, which are the strongest bonds in nature,” Kristen Mello, the co-founder of a clean water advocacy group in Westfield explained.

The foam that potentially leaked into the Farmington River is the same foam that contaminated Westfield’s water supply years ago.

Firefighting foam from Barnes Air National Guard Base contaminated the water with PFAS, from the 1950s to the 80s. Mello told 22News, these PFAS can be absorbed by our bodies.

“The more you drink, the more you keep, and it takes a long time to leave your body,” she said.

The water in Westfield is safe to drink now.

There will be an information session regarding the testing of Westfield’s water coming up on October 16th at the Moose Lodge starting at 7:00. It is open to the public.