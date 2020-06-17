Fitness Centers, restaurants and other businesses in Connecticut able to reopen with restrictions

ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Connecticut began phase two of the state’s reopening plan Wednesday which included the opening of indoor dining, fitness centers, hotels, and more.

Connecticut residents are now living with more signs of normalcy as phase two of the state’s re-opening began. The following are some businesses that have reopened:

Indoor dining

Fitness centers

Hotels

Nail salons

Amusement parks

22News visited Country Diner in Enfield to see the new regulations these businesses will have to follow. Some of the regulations are indoor seating that is half of their normal capacity, requiring all customers to wear masks except when seated and keeping tables six feet apart.

The owner of the diner said it actually felt a little unusual getting back to what used to be the norm but she did say she was glad to see her customers in the diner.

“It was a little nerve-wracking since we got in such a habit over the last month doing takeout so now we have to relearn everything we thought we remembered but it’s nice to see our customers again,” Manager Carrie Phimvongsa said.

Gyms and fitness centers opened for the first time in three months. State regulations require gyms to be open at 50% of their normal capacity and space out machines. Practices that were being followed at Club Fitness in Enfield.

“We have to log each member as they arrive and as they leave. They’re all handed a sanitary bottle with a wipe and they take their own bottle with a wipe and clean each machine off.” James Grigaitis Trainer at Club Fitness said.

Maska are requirement in all connecticut gym but if you’re doing a high intensity workout and need to catch your breath you can take your mask off as long as you’re 12 feet away from others.

Gyms will be open in Massachusetts as part of phase three while indoor dining will be open as the second part of phase two.