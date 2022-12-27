WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Christmas is over, but due to severe weather in parts of the country, the travel chaos remains.

Travelers at major airports nationwide are dealing with flight cancellations and delays, and Tuesday, December 27 is expected to be one of the busiest days of the holiday season on the roads as well.

Roughly 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning during last week’s storm. One of the hardest-hit areas was western New York.

As of 3:00 Monday, 3,400 domestic and international flights were canceled, and there were significant disruptions for Southwest Airlines, which saw 60% of its flights canceled.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is taking to Twitter, saying the airline had an “unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays and reports of lack of prompt customer service.” The Department is looking into whether the cancellations were controllable, and whether Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.

Between December 23 and January 2, AAA predicted nearly 113 million people will be traveling. While some of them will be dealing with possible flight delays, most are driving. The busiest days on the road will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and this coming Monday.