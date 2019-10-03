Flights back on schedule at Bradley Airport after B-17 plane crash killed 7

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Flights are back on track Wednesday night at Bradley International Airport and many passengers with evening flights didn’t see any delays.

22News talked with passengers who missed the chaos. Passengers were more concerned for the families of the seven killed than they were about a possible missed connection.

Gloria Rodriguez of Miami told 22News, “I was actually shocked. I just had no idea.”

It was a day of chaos and confusion. Passengers left stranded, waiting for answers from their respective airlines. Many of them were already en-route to the airport when they heard about the crash. Other’s were already through TSA and saw the aftermath.

“Got a coffee and all of sudden I saw smoke, and it was from behind the building,” said Kenneth Johnson of Orange. “It was really scary to see all the fire apparatus, foam trucks, emergency first responders.”









It was a much different scene for passengers arriving late in the afternoon. Flights were back to normal. In fact, Bradley announced the airport had reopened, but they were advising people to contact their airline for flight status.

Rodriguez was traveling by Delta back home to Miami, “I was told the airport was closed and I would probably have to book my flight to the next airport, but I called the airline and they said everything was on schedule.”

Joan Coopee’s flight was also on time. She too was heading to Florida where she spends her winters.

Reporter: You heard about the plane crash?”

Coopee: Early this morning.

Reporter: “What were your first thoughts?

Coopee: I felt very bad for the people who were on board and killed.

Airport officials expressed their condolences on Twitter Wednesday evening saying: