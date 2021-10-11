Flights cancelled as Southwest Airlines continues to deal with staffing shortages

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Multiple flights cancelled daily as Southwest Airlines continues to deal with staffing shortages.

On Saturday… more than 800 flights were canceled nationwide. Sunday, it was more than a thousand…, around 28-percent of their flights for the day.

The airline blamed Air Traffic Control issues and bad weather in their Florida stations for the cancellations in a statement. But the F-A-A responded to that with a statement saying there have been no air traffic related cancellations or staffing shortages within air traffic control since Friday. No other airlines were forced to cancel flights in mass numbers. They said “some airlines” are experiencing “scheduling challenges” due to “aircraft and crews being out of place”

Due to months of staffing shortages, the Southwest pilots labor union, says reports of fatigue among pilots, which requires them not to fly, are tripple historic norms.