WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Due to the current weather conditions, flights at Bradley International Airport are being delayed and canceled.

According to Bradley International Airport, because of the weather conditions, their airline’s fueling contractor is having issues with some of their equipment, which has led to fueling delays on Saturday.

The fueling contractor is trying to resume normal fueling operations as fast as possible. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.