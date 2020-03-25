Florida mandates quarantine for travelers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut

HARTFORD (WWLP) – It’s been a common sight at Bradley and airports across the nation lately, no lines and very few flights.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued orders to make sure the flights coming into his state’s airports are carrying healthy passengers.

Governor DeSantis has issued an executive order mandating a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers coming into Florida from airports in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

This marks the first large scale attempt by a state to impose a self quarantine period on domestic travelers.

Passengers from the New York tri-state area must isolate or quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of entry into the state or the duration of the person’s stay in Florida, whichever is shorter.

22News spoke with John Conway, a Florida resident, who was flying home Wednesday morning. He said he agrees with the order put in place by Florida’s governor, “I think it’s good they are keeping that personal contact down. I’m going to go home and just stay in my house for a couple weeks.”

It is still not clear how the state of Florida could enforce this order since the federal government regulates air travel.