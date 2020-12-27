Folks head to Bradley International Airport as holiday vacations end

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Saying goodbye is never easy.

Christina Connelly’s family from Florida came up for the holidays, but now they’re heading back home.

“Everyone got tested before we got together and it came back negative. Thank goodness,” she told 22News at Bradley International Airport.

It was their first time seeing each other since the pandemic started.

“[It felt] like forever,” she explained.

However, 12-year-old Garrett Feinberg is a seasoned traveler. Splitting his time between Orlando and New Fairfield, CT, Garrett has had to fly a few times this year.

“We have to be careful, but we have to fly too,” said Garrett’s mother, Renee Marotta. “I wasn’t going to spend Christmas without my baby.”

Before the flight, Garrett had to get a COVID test.

“When the pandemic first started, there were maybe six people on the plane but now there’s at least 50,” he told 22News.

Covid-19 testing has become a reality for people traveling, whether they’re departing or arriving.

That’s why Bradley International is offering free testing to its travelers.

Christina said she is looking forward to a potentially safer 2021.

“Hopefully maybe next year it’ll be our turn and we’ll go down to Florida,” she said.

To pre-register for the free COVID-19 testing offered by Bradley International Airport, click here.