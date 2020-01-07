Fotis Dulos charged with murder in case of missing Connecticut mother

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has learned Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos, has been charged in connection with her murder.

State Police arrested Fotis Dulos at his home in Farmington.

Jennifer Farber-Dulos has been missing since May 24, 2019.

Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence in June.

In September, Dulos was charged with tampering with/or fabricating physical evidence, while Troconis was charged with tampering with evidence. Both pleaded not guilty.

Superior Court Judge John Blawie issued a gag order in the case, barring Dulos and his lawyer, Norm Pattis, from talking to the media. The ruling came on Sept. 12, 2019.

According to the arrest warrant, Dulos drove his employee’s red truck from his Farmington home to New Canaan on May 24th and left it near Waveny Park, the same area where Jennifer’s car was later found abandoned.

The pair was originally arrested a week after Jennifer Dulos went missing after they were allegedly caught on surveillance in Hartford dumping bags that were later found to contain Jennifer Dulos’s blood, some clothing, and items used for cleaning.

Blood was also found in her garage. Police believe she was the victim of an attack that someone then tried to clean up.

New Canaan police have received thousands of tips from the public. Those tips have led local and state police to lead investigations across the state.

State Police spent weeks over the summer scouring through trash at the MIRA Facility in Hartford.

