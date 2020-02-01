Fotis Dulos maintains his innocence in note left during attempted suicide

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A note left behind by Fotis Dulos before his apparent suicide attempt has been obtained. The note was found next to him in his car Tuesday after reportedly trying to take his own life.

In the note, which was found while detectives were executing a search warrant, he maintained his innocence and said he had nothing to do with his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos’, disappearance.

“I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail for something I had NOTHING to do with. Enough is enough. If it takes my head to end this, so be it. I want it to be known that Michelle Troconis had nothing to do with Jennifer’s disappearance. And neither did Kent Mawhinney.”

In the note, Dulos also had a message for his children, who have been living with Jennifer’s mother, Gloria Farber.

“Please let my children know that I love them, I would do anything to be with them, but unfortunately we all have our limits.”

Dulos said that he was tired of the “state harassing” him and his friends.

“The State will not rest until I rot in jail. My attorney can explain what happened with the bags on Albany Avenue. Everything else is a story fabricated by the Law Enforcement.”

He concluded the note by saying, “I want to thank all my family and friends that stood by me for difficult time. Above all Anna Curry. I am sorry for letting you down and not continuing the fight. Fotis.”

Police found Dulos unresponsive after he failed to show up for an emergency bond hearing. Probation officers tried to call Dulos’ cellphone but it kept going to voicemail; however, his GPS monitor showed that he was inside the house. When officers arrived, they found him “slumped over” in the driver’s seat.

Dulos was taken to UConn Health Center and then later airlifted to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he underwent treatment in a hyperbaric chamber for carbon monoxide poisoning. He was declared dead at 5:32 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30.

His attorney, Norm Pattis, said the legal team would continue to fight to prove his innocence. Pattis said the team filed a motion for the trial to go on without Dulos. On Friday, former Connecticut Chief State’s Attorney Christopher Morano said convincing a judge to allow the case to move forward will be a tough sell.

“Our murder statute says that a person is guilty of murder,” he said.

While announcing his death, Pattis said Dulos’ actions should not be taken as an admission of guilt.

“To those who contend that Mr. Dulos’ death reflects a consciousness of guilt, we say no. We say it was more a conscience overborne with the weight of a world that was too busy to listen and that wanted a story more than it wanted the truth.”