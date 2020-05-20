Foxwoods in Connecticut to reopen in June

(WWLP) – Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut plans to reopen early June.

The casino’s Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council voted on Wednesday to authorize a limited reopening of the property.

They plan to resume 24/7 operations on June 1 at 9 a.m., while following a phased reopening approach.

We’re excited to announce a limited reopening of Foxwoods and resume 24/7 operations beginning June 1, 2020 at 9:00 am. We can’t wait to welcome you back to #TheWonderOfItAll in a few short weeks.



Foxwoods said they’ve been working hard over the last month to develop the best possible plan to safely reopen and to help the state of Connecticut recover from the economic impact of Covid-19.

As part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring a safe environment, Foxwoods has established new safety protocols and operating procedures in partnership with medical experts for Phase One of the reopening plan. Foxwoods Resort Casino

The new measures are aimed at monitoring health risks for both guests and employees, and will be reevaluated and updated as needed.