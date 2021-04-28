Free drink initiative ties vaccinations with dining out

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, right, speaks to the media as Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, left, looks on, during a visit to Protein Sciences, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Meriden, Conn. The biotech company is currently researching a vaccine for COVID-19. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont this week is touting an initiative that promotes both COVID-19 vaccinations and visits to restaurants in that state.

Under the #CTDrinksOnUs initiative, participating restaurants from May 19 through May 31 will give a free drink to patrons who show their vaccine cards, although a food purchase is required.

“Let’s cut to the chase. This is the place to be and drinks are on us. What more can you ask for?” the governor said at an announcement event on Tuesday at The Place 2 Be in Hartford.

Lamont said he wants to encourage more “younger folks” to get vaccinated, and said two-thirds of people in Connecticut who are eligible for vaccines have received their first shots.

“That means we’re safe. That means we’re able to go outside. That means if you’re vaccinated, you’ll be right out there in that beautiful outdoors and not have to wear a mask if you’ve been vaccinated,” he said, pointing to an outdoor dining area.