WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – If you’re planning a vacation to Mexico, you have a new flight option out of Bradley International Airport (BDL).

On Tuesday, Frontier Airlines started a new, non-stop flight to Cancun (CUN). The airline also has plans to begin new nonstop service from Bradley to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas in May.

The Cancun (CUN) service will operate seasonally, three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays:

BDL to CUN: 9:45 AM (Departure) – 1:15 PM (Arrival)

CUN to BDL: 2:10 PM (Departure) – 7:00 PM (Arrival)

The new service to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) begins on May 27 and will operate seasonally, three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays:

BDL to DFW: 12:34 PM (Departure) – 3:43 PM (Arrival)

DFW to BDL: 7:15 AM (Departure) – 11:49 AM (Arrival)

Go to the Frontier Airlines website for more information on these and other flights out of Bradley.