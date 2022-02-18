WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP)– A new direct flight from Bradley International Airport to San Juan, Puerto Rico began Friday morning.

Frontier Airlines is now offering the non-stop service year-round, three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays :

BDL to SJU: 10:56 AM (Departure) – 4:23 PM (Arrival)

SJU to BDL: 3:56 PM (Departure) – 7:31 PM (Arrival)

“It is a privilege to partner with Frontier Airlines in bringing exciting nonstop destinations to Connecticut,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the CAA. “We welcome the airline’s partnership and investment at Bradley International Airport and are excited to offer our travelers expanded connectivity to a very popular destination.”

This new flight is in addition to Frontier’s other offerings from Bradley including Atlanta, Denver, Miami, Orlando, and Raleigh-Durham. They are expected to begin flights to Cancun, Mexico sometime in March.

Frontier Airlines has been operating at Bradley since 2018. Get more information on flight availability on the airline’s website.