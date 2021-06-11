Frontier Airlines offering non-stop service to Atlanta from Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP)–On Friday, Frontier Airlines launched their first non-stop flight from Bradley International Airport (BDL) to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

The service operates four times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with the following schedule:

From BDL to ATL: 11:44 AM (Departure) – 2:29 PM (Arrival)

From ATL to BDL: 8:39 AM (Departure) – 10:59 AM (Arrival)

“We are thrilled to offer our passengers more travel options to Atlanta with the launch of new, nonstop service with Frontier Airlines,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E, Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “As we reemerge from the pandemic, we are more than ever committed to connecting our passengers to their favorite destinations. In fact, thanks to our partnership with Frontier Airlines, our passengers will have more options to travel affordably this summer, with the airline now offering nonstop service to five exciting destinations. Frontier Airlines is key to our growing route network and we thank them for their continued vote of confidence in Bradley International Airport.”

The new, nonstop service to Atlanta is in addition to four other nonstop destinations from Bradley International Airport this summer offered by Frontier Airlines: Denver, Miami, Orlando, and Raleigh-Durham.