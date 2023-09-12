HARTFORD, CT. (WWLP/WTNH) – Funeral details have been released for a Hartford police officer who was killed in an on-duty crash last week.

Bobby Garten, 34, was an eight-year veteran of the Hartford Police Department. Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody said that the South Street Crimes members were patrolling the area around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday when they saw a Honda Accord go through a red light. The officers did a record check on the vehicle and found that the vehicle’s registration had been canceled.

They pulled over the driver, later identified by police as 18-year-old Richard Barrington, on Broad Street. When the officers approached the vehicle on foot, the police said Barrington sped away. Barrington then ran two red lights at Farmington Avenue and Asylum Avenue before crashing into Garten and Kearney’s cruiser.

Garten was in the passenger’s seat, and another officer was driving the cruiser with its emergency lights and siren on as they responded to an unrelated call. The officers were not alerted that a vehicle drove off from other officers in the area.

The chief state medical examiner’s office said that Garten died from blunt injuries to his torso, neck, head, and extremities and ruled his death accidental.

A wake will be held on Friday at the Dunkin Park in Hartford, and a celebration of life will be held on Saturday at the XL Center in Hartford.