ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Gas prices in Connecticut have gone down 23.5 cents averaging $4.03 per gallon on Monday.

Connecticut’s gas prices have historically been higher than here in western Massachusetts, but due to the gas tax holiday recently passed by the state legislature. The gas prices on average are about 30 to 40 cents cheaper right now across the state line in Enfield than they are in Hampden County.

According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in Connecticut is $3.65 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.72. Compared to nearby areas, western Massachusetts is $4.05 a gallon and Worcester is $4.23 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline decreased last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon. The national average is up 25.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Oil prices fell last week as Covid cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand. Meanwhile, President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there’s no escalations in Russia’s war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower.”

Find the lowest gas prices in Connecticut

NOTE: Using this map on a mobile device, rotate horizontally for optimal view.