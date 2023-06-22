CROMWELL, Conn. (WWLP) – Some of the top golfers in the world are in Connecticut to play in the first round of the Travelers Championship Thursday.

This annual tournament has been a staple in Connecticut for decades, featuring memorable moments from legendary players. The anticipation is building as this year’s Championship, it could be the biggest ever. This year players will compete for a tournament-record $20 million prize.

So what can fans expect as they are heading down to Cromwell? All tournament ticket sales are digital, and you must have a ticket to gain entry to the grounds. The roads leading to the event are going to be busy so that means finding a parking spot is crucial. General parking is included with each ticket but it’s on a first-come, first-served basis.

There are a variety of family-friendly activities for people of all ages like crafts, games, and mini-golf. Excited fans are not able to bring in much other than a small 6″x 6″ purse or backpack. You are able to bring in a water bottle, your phone and camera and of course a book and pen

so you’re able to get autographs.

The admission gates to the Travelers Championship open up at 6:30 a.m. on both Thursday and Friday. Then at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

