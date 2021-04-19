Gov. Lamont announces phasing out of COVID restrictions for CT businesses; May 19 back to ‘new normal’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced the further easing of some COVID-19-related safety restrictions for businesses in the state Monday.

Starting May 1, restaurant curfew is moved from 11 p.m. to midnight, outdoor restrictions lifted, alcohol can be served without food, and no table size limit.

May 19 all remaining business restrictions will be lifted including social-distancing requirements (no mandates), 12 a.m. curfew lifted, no limits on gathering sizes. Also, movie theater capacity can go up to 100%.

The state and the department of health will continue to strongly recommend wearing masks indoors.

This comes a few weeks after the governor announced an ease on restrictions at state parks.

Shortly after the announcement was made Monday, Connecticut Restaurant Association applauded the reopening plan.

The organization’s Executive Director Scott Dolch said, in part, “More than a year after this pandemic began, local restaurant owners and employees can finally see light at the end of

the tunnel. Today’s news gives restaurants a plan and a timeline for recovery. It’s possible because of the incredible job Connecticut has done fighting COVID, from the tireless work of local business owners and employees to put safety first, to the nation-leading efforts by Gov. Lamont and his team to get our population vaccinated. To that end, our association will continue urging our members, their employees, and their patrons to get vaccinated — the faster we move on from this pandemic, the faster our businesses and our economy can recover.”

